Ethanworx eyes back-to-back crowns

WITH multi-titled Cebuano race car driver Carlo Anton Suarez on board, Ethanworx-Crane Cat Racing Team is primed and ready for its back-to-back championships quest in the Kalayaan Cup of Petron Makabayan Endurance Race Series 2024 slated on June 15 to 16 at the Clark International Speedway in Mabalacat, Pampanga.

Suarez, a topnotch Philippine GT driver and Golden Wheel awardee who was recently honored at the 38th Sportswriters Association of Cebu-San Miguel Beer Cebu Sports Awards, will reinforce the six-man team bannered by Dodie Cabasal and his sons Gio and Kiel. Dodie is also a Golden Wheel awardee for reigning supreme in the Phl Grand Touring Championship (GT100 class) last year.

They will see action alongside Ethan Ong, one of the top Filipino karters today, and Pep Lo, who is a reinforcement like Suarez.

JM Ong is the mind behind the car, management, and strategy of Ethanworx-CCR, one of the winningest teams in the annals of Philippine motorsports. It has a rich history since it started racing professionally way back in 2001, clinching titles and producing multiple champions over the years.

“Everyone is competitively aiming for the championship. We expect everyone (car, drivers, managers, and mechanics) to produce the best results,” said JM Ong.

“But at the end of the day, the team is one big family either connected by blood, strong bond, and/or sincere friendship. Win or lose, our goal is to enjoy as one without compromising the relationship and bond between the team members,” Ong added.

Endurance racing is a form of motorsports racing wherein a team of drivers has a preset amount of time (ranging from two to 24 hours depending on the event) to drive the longest distance possible aiming to test the durability of the car and endurance of the racers.

Featuring the six-hour and 12-hour categories, the Kalayaan Cup is the longest and one of the most important races in the country’s motorsports calendar. / PR