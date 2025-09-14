Etiqa Philippines launches Takaful Accident Plan

ETIQA Philippines, a regional leader in both conventional insurance and Takaful solutions, has launched its latest product, Takaful Personal Accident (PA) — an accessible, affordable, and values-driven way to protect oneself and loved ones.

Priced at just P1,400 annually, the plan provides coverage for accidents, injuries, or loss of life, with fast claims processing to support easier recovery.

Tailored for freelancers, entrepreneurs, and self-starters, the Shariah-compliant product is built on the principle of mutual assistance, pooling members’ contributions to support one another and allowing for possible surplus sharing at year-end.

Offered in three variants, Takaful PA combines affordability with Etiqa’s trusted service and the global strength of Maybank Group.

President and CEO Anthony Lou Bernabe said the launch underscores the company’s commitment to ethical finance and inclusive protection, adding that more Takaful solutions will be introduced in the future. / KOC