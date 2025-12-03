EU commits P660M in humanitarian aid for disaster-hit Cebu

EUROPEAN Union Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro announced that the EU has committed more than €9.75 million, or about P660 million, in humanitarian assistance for communities in the Philippines struck by recent earthquakes and typhoons, particularly in Cebu.

According to Santoro, the EU’s initial allocation for 2025 amounts to €6 million (P408 million), but the severity of the latest disasters prompted Brussels to release an additional €3.75 million (P252 million).

He said the funding aims to support families who lost homes and access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

Santoro said the assistance is being implemented together with the Access Consortium, a group of 14 international and local non-government organizations.

He stressed that EU member states also provide extra support through other global channels, including the Red Cross and Red Crescent movement and various United Nations programs.

“We want to make sure the aid reaches the people who need it the most,” Santoro said. “The money goes where it is supposed to go. It goes to the people.”

The ambassador traveled to Cebu early in the morning to visit San Remigio, including one of its hardest-hit barangays. There, he spoke with families who openly shared what it felt like to lose their homes and face uncertainty about when they could rebuild.

Santoro said the conversations helped him understand the daily challenges they endure especially during heavy rain when temporary shelters offer little protection.

He noted that EU-funded support on the ground includes setting up temporary shelters, helping restore electricity, ensuring access to water, and providing systems for water sanitation.

He said these efforts are being carried out alongside local and national government actions.

Santoro also met with the mayor of San Remigio, the governor of Cebu and the mayor of Cebu City to discuss ongoing recovery efforts and the needs of affected communities.

He described his day-long visit as intense but meaningful. “I witnessed firsthand the resilience of Filipino families,” he said.

“It is never enough, because the population is large and the needs are significant. But what we are doing together with our partners is real,” he added.

The ambassador said he plans to continue conducting field visits to ensure the EU’s support remains responsive to the needs of disaster-hit communities. (ABC)