EU envoy says gov’t reforms vs. corruption lift investor confidence

INVESTORS’ confidence in the domestic economy has been boosted by government measures to address corruption, a foreign diplomat said Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.

European Union (EU) Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro said ongoing policy reforms are helping assure businesses that the country’s investment climate remains positive.

“We very much welcome the current efforts being made by the government on good governance, in fighting corruption and ensuring accountability, because this is exactly what triggers investors here and what maintains investors here,” he said during the launch of the Doing Business in the Philippines 2026 in Makati City.

He added that policy reforms, including liberalization measures aimed at improving the investment climate, are often cited as evidence of the Philippines’ commitment to reform.

Santoro expressed hope that this momentum would translate into increased investment flows next year, contributing to job creation, technology transfer and the development of sustainable, high-value industries beyond trade and investment.

Free trade agreement

Santoro said talks on the Philippines–EU free trade agreement (FTA) are expected to resume by March, alongside smaller dialogues between the two parties.

He noted that the negotiations are important not only for tariff reduction but also for establishing a stable, predictable and rules-based framework for trade and investment.

Discussions will cover areas such as trade in services, investment, intellectual property, digital trade and sustainability, which Santoro described as “crucial for modern and high quality economic partnerships.”

“We think that FTA can foster shared economic growth that can bring us closer to a more prosperous and sustainable future. And let me also add that the FTA also means an amazing occasion for jobs, additional job opportunities, here in the Philippines,” he said. / PNA