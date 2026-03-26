EU pushes deeper RE ties with PH amid energy risks

EUROPEAN Union Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro said escalating tensions in the Middle East are serving as “alarm bells” for the Philippines and the European Union (EU) to fast-track cooperation on renewable energy, as global supply disruptions expose vulnerabilities tied to fossil fuel dependence.

In an interview on Wednesday, March 26, 2026, Santoro said the ongoing conflict underscores how geopolitical shocks can quickly ripple through energy markets, affecting supply stability, prices and inflation, and forcing countries to rethink long-term energy strategies.

“These are kind of alarm bells that tell us how important it is to continue cooperating and to enhance the cooperation that we already have,” he said, referring to existing EU-Philippines initiatives on clean energy and sustainability.

Santoro was in Cebu to celebrate the National Day of Greece and the 76 years of diplomatic relations between Greece and the Philippines, organized by the Embassy of Greece and the Honorary Consulate General of Greece in Cebu.

He noted that while the crisis does not directly threaten bilateral ties, it highlights shared exposure to external risks, particularly for energy-importing economies like the Philippines. This, he said, strengthens the case for accelerating investments in renewable energy as a more secure and sustainable alternative.

The envoy emphasized that renewable energy is no longer just part of the climate agenda but is increasingly viewed as a strategic hedge against geopolitical instability and supply chain disruptions.

“We are understanding what it means in terms of energy, access to energy, renewables,” Santoro said, pointing out that both the EU and the Philippines are already experiencing the real-world impacts of the conflict.

He added that deeper cooperation could include joint efforts in clean energy development, technology transfer, and policy alignment, as both sides work to diversify energy sources and reduce exposure to volatile global fuel markets.

While acknowledging that transitioning to renewables will take time, Santoro said the current crisis reinforces the urgency of scaling up investments now to mitigate future shocks.

Green future

The EU has been supporting the Philippines’ green transition through programs covering renewable energy, circular economy, and sustainable infrastructure, positioning energy cooperation as a key pillar of broader economic and trade relations.

The EU and the Philippines are close partners in building a more sustainable future, through the EU-Philippine P3.67-billion Green Economy Program (Gepp) that will run from 2023-2028 with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources as the main implementing agency, in collaboration with the Department of Trade and Industry, the Department of Energy and the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Gepp is part of the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, which links European and Filipino partners from the private sector and local governments to foster a circular economy and the reduction of plastic waste. It also aims to improve energy efficiency and promote renewable energy use, climate change mitigation and adaptation. / KOC