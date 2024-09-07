Eugenio: A lesson on balance

I always tell my clients that the good times will never last forever. There must always be a balance between good and bad moments. Sometimes, one must fall to rise, which is even more true in social settings. For example, in a competition, someone has to be the winner and someone has to be the loser. Where everyone falls short is by only treating winners as the “winners” and losers as “losers.”

I say this because while those who succeed will get a confidence boost and catharsis, those who didn’t make it may succumb to negative feelings that may only drag them down. In any other scenario, you’d pay no mind and let them be them, but I believe that as people who aim to lift others, one might want to do something. It is up to those who didn’t make it to use this opportunity to be better, but perhaps more could be done on our end to enable it.

I always teach my clients the factors of Human Success, and one of these factors is Heaven Luck. Heaven Luck deals with the innate characteristics that people have. When failing to achieve what one wants, one is understandably saddened, but oftentimes, one takes it negatively and that impedes growth. Other people are often the cause that strengthens that negative mindset. This highlights that encouragement can go a long way because people could be struggling more than they think.

Another factor of Human Success is Man Luck, which just relates to our hard work. As I have said, it is usually up to the person to channel their loss into something more positive, but the ideals rarely match reality. While it may seem that I suggest putting a lot of effort into overseeing their growth, all I ask is to not let the success change us; and to continue being humble and caring people despite how proud one may feel about oneself. To boast and “rub it in” that one has achieved may not only discourage others but make them give up entirely.

Life is a series of ups and downs. When life gets tough, it can always get easier. Though when things are easier for you, doesn’t mean it is easy for everybody else. During our sunrise, someone’s sunset might be starting, and to be alone during that sunset can be isolating and scary. This is why, I believe, everyone must be there for everyone else in their little way. While anyone would love for their winning streak to continue forever, letting others get the spotlight should fill you with a similar joy as well.