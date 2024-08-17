Eugenio: Building the strongest foundation

How important is it to have a strong foundation? In terms of building structures, you could say that it is everything. Without a strong foundation, any building would easily topple, but is it the same for people? I believe everyone constantly makes these conditions before doing something like “I will wait for this” or “I will wait for that to happen”, but never doing it in the end. This is all minor, but when one has this mentality in terms of one’s growth, it definitely becomes an issue.

This brings us to another issue on how to have a strong foundation. There are many ways, but the most common way is by knowing one’s limit. By knowing one’s limit, one is capable of pushing past it. In my line of work, the best way to know oneself is to have your Heaven Luck be read. Your Heaven Luck is a factor of Human Success that involves your capabilities and characteristics. With this knowledge, you yourself can become your strongest foundation

Despite our faith in ourselves, what drains can also be our surroundings. Which is why having good Earth Luck is important as well. Earth Luck is another factor of Human Success that is essentially your Feng Shui. In other words, it refers to how you utilize the energy in your environment to work for you. Having inauspicious Feng Shui results in the energy of the environment bringing you down rather than lifting you up. Which is why, as much as we should be our strongest foundation, our environments should aid us as well.

Despite Earth Luck and Heaven Luck, what really makes or breaks everything is our Man Luck. Man Luck is the last factor of Human Success and it refers to our hard work. As I said, oneself must be one’s strongest foundation, however, that is easier said than done. It was once said that Confidence is earned. With that in mind, to become our strongest foundation, incapable of toppling down, one must work and prove that one can rely on oneself.

Everyone has high expectations of themselves, which is a good thing, but a weak foundation perpetuates this vicious cycle of not meeting our own expectations and weakening one’s own self confidence. With a weaker self-confidence, our own capabilities suffer as well. This is why taking the time to know oneself, and slowly build that confidence up over time is important. There will be many things in life one can rely on, but if you, yourself, become the strongest foundation in your life, nothing can topple you.