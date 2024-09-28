Eugenio: Finding your tribe

As much as Humanity’s growth is attributed to our thirst for knowledge, I think I’d be wrong to say that ego did not have a role in that. Though basing your self-improvement on being superior to someone else, I believe a healthy amount of competition is good. With our family and friends, starting friendly competition is a good way to have fun and encourage each other to improve. Though, it may get too personal for others, which can make even the sweetest of relationships turn sour.

Choosing who are friends is a much overlooked thing. Though people often come and go, choosing people that will be your companions for life isn’t a bad thing. Choosing your friends may be hard, but it can be made easy by understanding your Heaven Luck. Your Heaven Luck is a factor of Human Success that relates to your characteristics. It also can give insight on people that will definitely by your side in your ups and downs. True that people may come and go, but with the help of Heaven Luck, finding those who will be your tribe is possible.

As hard as it is to find your tribe, the difficult part is just maintaining that group. There will be days where your friends may act differently and one reason could be their environment. In the view of my profession, this refers to one’s Earth Luck. Your Earth Luck is a factor of Human Success which refers to utilizing the environment’s energy to work for you. Sometimes one’s environment compels one to be argumentative and sometimes, one argument is what it takes for good friends to be strangers.

While knowing your compatibility and their situation is important, at the end of the day, it is our own commitment and effort that keeps any relationship, which refers to one’s Man Luck. Man Luck is the last factor of Human Success that simply refers to one’s hard work. Though it may be straightforward, remember that every relationship is a commitment and one must not be a passive member in this relationship. As one changes and adjusts, one must do that as well.

Everything doesn’t magically start going one’s way when one finds their tribe. With friendships, fallouts can occur despite doing everything. What matters is after the fallout, one is still open to reconciliation. During Friendly Competitions, buttons might be pushed, and that’s okay if unintentionally. Sometimes, leaving the comfort zone is the best way to grow. I’m sure that, as long as one’s dear friend is there for them through anything, anyone can become the better version of oneself.