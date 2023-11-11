Eugenio: Journey through luck cycles, human success

One of the movies I have seen recently is “Groundhog Day” and it was a fun watch. It was a very interesting concept, but it was slightly scary to me. I believe that time looping goes against many of the things I inherently believe with regard to my line of work, which is why it is scary. I teach all my clients that, because of something called Luck Cycles, bad days must end for good days to start. While a cycle is similar to a loop, since this cycle affects all people unlike the loop in the movie, living in this cycle is better as we can use it to our advantage as well.

To be able to use these Luck Cycles to one’s advantage, one must be aware of Heaven Luck. Heaven Luck is a factor of Human Success that deals with the innate characteristic of a person and their eventual ups and downs in life. In other words, it reveals one’s Luck Cycles and one’s personality. With this information, knowing oneself and preparing for when life hits hard and for when it is gracious will set one up for success wherever you may be.

Even if you know when your ups or downs come due to your Luck Cycles, knowledge is pointless without the will to act. That’s why Man Luck, another factor of Human Success, is important to exercise. Man Luck refers to the hard work you put out to achieve a goal. Without Man Luck, the thing one learns from your Heaven Luck is wasted. Oftentimes, one is sucker punched by the random occurrence of the hard times, but with Man Luck, one can bounce back.

While these two factors may seem like all you need to succeed, something often neglected by people is the support that comes from one’s Environment. While people may tell you that you don’t need that support to achieve your dreams, it is definitely nice to have people believe and support you. It is a beautiful sight seeing people grow and improve as you improve as well, which is why a Time Loop like in Groundhog Day is a bad loop to be in.

Something that I didn’t mention that Heaven Luck is capable of doing is how it can predict the compatibility people have with us. I think the interaction that we have with people who are growing and improving alongside us is what brings about the best experiences in life. When people stay the same while we grow and improve, are we living the life we want if others are left behind? Groundhog Day reminds me that while it is important to work on ourselves, it is often others that enable us to improve and grow in the people we are meant to be.