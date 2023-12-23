Eugenio: Lessons from Icarus on success, hard work

My son has been getting into Greek mythology lately, and one story he talked to me about was the story of Icarus and how his hubris caused his downfall. Much of Greek mythology relates to real life, and I think Icarus’ story shows how one can be so naive, yet confident to the point that it is detrimental. It is natural to jump on the first opportunity that presents a good reward. But with only “a good feeling” to work with, it may only lead to one’s own downfall.

When it comes to success or failure, there are three factors to consider. One of them is called Heaven Luck. Heaven Luck refers to who we are and our innate characteristics. When one is unaware of the tendencies one has, chances are that one may lead oneself into their own hardship. By being informed and knowledgeable of oneself and of one’s surroundings, it is less likely for one to become their own detriment.

Another factor to consider is Man Luck. Man Luck pertains to the hard work and preparation one has. It’s not enough to know one’s limitations. Without the work to overcome or surpass one’s limitations, the knowledge is wasted because no action is done about it. One must prepare oneself as well because more often than not, new information can be hard to internalize and work around. With preparation and hard work, falling due to our own naivety can never happen.

Something interesting in Icarus’ story is how he still flew too close to the sun despite the warning of his father, Daedalus. Despite the warning, Icarus’ hubris still overcame whatever his father said. This highlights the last factor to Success or Failure, which is Earth Luck. Earth Luck essentially is our Feng Shui and involves utilizing the energy of our environment to benefit us and avoid anything that would harm us. Due to the circumstances Icarus was in, Icarus’ environment didn’t support a place where following his father paid off and he paid the price.

In the story, Daedalus’ advice was basically to stay in moderation. Trying to push one’s boundaries is not a bad thing, but succumbing to overconfidence and hubris can end with one getting hurt. Our elders often have to learn the hard way that to live a life of pride and excess is life poorly lived. Icarus choosing hubris instead of the certainty of moderation was costly. At the end of the day, life is best lived with moderation with a little excess not because of pride, but for the goal of improvement and growth.