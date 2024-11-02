Eugenio: Let it in

My son has introduced me to the phrase “Cognitive Inflexibility,” and it has intrigued me. It more or less pertains to how it is difficult for people to see “outside the box.” It is similar to how people are stuck in their own behaviors and thoughts. This is important to address because one’s thoughts are powerful as it can uplift or deceive oneself. Sometimes, it is our own selves that prevent success, and understanding that may be the key to an auspicious life.

Someone having cognitive inflexibility is something that isn’t innate. People are naturally curious and interactive as they grow, but somewhere down the line, something happens that prevents open-minded thinking. This event is often difficult to pinpoint, but with the help of Heaven Luck, it may be found. Heaven Luck is a factor of Human Success that can reveal the traits, the past and the potential of a person. With its help, one may finally begin one’s journey of self-reflection.

While it is our past that made us who one is today, it is ultimately our own actions that determine where one is headed. This is why Man Luck, another factor of Human Success, is important as well. It refers to one’s hard word and in terms of addressing one’s cognitive inflexibility, it is probably the most important factor. Trying to unlearn all the habits that hinder one’s growth and to start from scratch is a Herculean task that will take time and dedication. With one’s Man Luck, one may be able to overwrite everything that blocks us from reaching our full potential.

Another factor worth mentioning is one’s Earth Luck. Earth Luck refers to making the energy that our environment has work for us. Oftentimes, it is where one lives, works, or frequents that affects one’s growth. Having the Earth Luck of our environment to support our endeavors can have a monumental effect on one’s motivation to pursue one’s goals. After all, with a solid foundation, our actions are more stable and grounded.

I definitely had cognitive inflexibility in the past. I always thought that I only deserved a set amount of graces and boons, and it made me not desire or yearn for more. Essentially, I did not see myself as worthy of such success. After a long while, I realized that I am of infinite worth and that I should just let the good in my life. After so long, I realized that I, and everyone else, is deserving of the good that the world has to offer and sometimes, all you have to do is let it in.