Eugenio: Life, eternal pursuit of self-betterment

When I meet my clients, I also highlight the three factors of Human Success, which are Man Luck, Heaven Luck, and Earth Luck. Something worth highlighting is that Earth Luck, which is our Feng Shui, is often believed to be the only thing that must be tended to for prosperity.

While all three are equally important, fixation on Earth Luck is very common. While the environment does matter, addressing it and thinking all will magically be better is foolish. It is even possible that it wasn’t the environment dragging you down in the first place, but something internal.

Alongside Earth Luck, another factor of Human Success is our Heaven Luck. Heaven Luck refers to our innate characteristics and behaviors. This is important to be aware of because when there is unresolved internal turmoil, little to no progress is possible. A change in scenery can definitely help in achieving our goals, but when our eyes are clouded, we can’t make the most of the good energy that comes with our Earth Luck.

The third factor is called Man Luck, and it deals with our hard work and preparation. It is straightforward how by understanding the unresolved issue one has, one is able to deal with it. But it may not be as easy as you think. This is why preparation is crucial with Man Luck. Our own minds and hearts are often not ready to embark on the journey of our goals. This is why, by preparing yourself by reading, studying, and learning about the battle ahead, one is capable of working the most efficiently.

I believe that the focus on Earth Luck stems from frustration. To most people, Earth Luck can be the only thing they set their eyes on because, to them, they have understood themselves enough and have worked enough. This is all good, but one should not let that frustration reach greater heights when the Heaven Luck was not enough. Let it be a lesson that either our Man Luck needs more careful execution or our Heaven Luck requires more in-depth understanding.

It’s a sad thought that one could be beset on all sides with beauty, passion, and love in the environment, but still struggles in achieving one’s dreams. This opens my eyes as to why there is a fixation; thinking there must be some force preventing you doesn’t seem so hard to conceive. Despite this, life is an eternal pursuit of self-improvement and self-betterment. While there will always be setbacks in life, discarding a limited view of what’s causing our issue is the start of overcoming the hurdles we have now and in the future.