Eugenio: On handling regrets

It goes without saying that all of us have regrets we are ashamed of. They could be missed opportunities, horrible mistakes, or just fumbles, but these regrets are seared into the back of our minds. While one rarely gets opportunities to make up for what was lost, the only certain thing one can do with regrets is to move forward with them. Though one may feel unworthy of moving forward, learning from the loss is one way to turn that loss into a gain.

While “moving forward” with your mistakes can look different for different people, it essentially involves not letting the regret overpower you and trying to learn from it and grow. Though this can be difficult for some, as people often tend to wallow in their grief before improving themselves, it’s important not to be paralyzed by mistakes for too long. With the help of the Factors of Human Success, people may feel more motivated.

One of the Factors of Human Success is Heaven Luck. Heaven Luck pertains to your innate characteristics and traits. This is important to understand because many people suffer silently due to not knowing or understanding what afflicts them. By understanding our tendencies and patterns, we can fight against our natural tendencies to wallow or dwell on certain powerful innate emotions. Understanding oneself allows for growth despite these hindrances.

While knowing is certainly powerful, doing something about it is an entirely different ballpark. This is where Man Luck comes in. Man Luck is a factor of Human Success that refers to hard work and preparation. Everyone knows what hard work is, but preparation can be a little confusing. To put it in perspective, overcoming long-standing negative thoughts doesn’t happen overnight. It takes weeks or even months of readjusting and preparing the mind to avoid regressing into bad habits.

The path to redemption is a long road. Perhaps one can never feel they have fully reached the destination; however, all that matters is that you are indistinguishable from the person who started the path to redemption. The chance to make up for one’s mistakes comes few and far between, but I believe the most stable way to make amends is to simply become a better person who would never commit the same mistake again.