Eugenio: Reverberate: Shaping your future

One of the things that have really stuck out to me is the Butterfly effect. Though usually seen in movies, the Butterfly effect refers to how even the smallest of decisions can lead to the most important events.

While simple to get in movies, in real life, it can be a terrifying thing. The idea that the smallest mistake could probably lead to the worst thing in your life is harrowing, but it doesn’t have to be like that. With the right information, the worst can be avoided.

One way one may attain that information is by knowing one’s Heaven Luck. Heaven Luck is a factor of Human Success that deals with one’s innate characteristics. Additionally, it can tell you about your “path of least resistance.” Your path of least resistance is all about the choice you can take to ensure you have the least obstacles in life. With the help of your Heaven Luck, you may not need to worry about making bad decisions ever.

While your Heaven Luck is definitely important, another factor of Human Success is your Earth Luck. This is more widely known as Feng Shui. Your Earth Luck refers to the energy in your environment and how one can use it to work in favor of someone. While knowing the right decision is certainly a must, sometimes the right man in the wrong place can lead you to bad situations. By having your environment only benefiting you and minimizing any bane, one can avoid any terrible situations that may be out of one’s control.

The last factor is called Man Luck. This is the most practiced as it simply refers to your Hard work. However, one must not achieve success by brute forcing. Like how you can get through a wall by destroying it with your fist, wasting your energy is not the right thing to do. One must not only work hard, but work intelligently as well.

While it is admirable to dedicate oneself like this, if one desires to grow, one must outgrow the shell one has made for oneself. How our actions in the past have reverberated to now is something we can’t do anything about. However, I believe that though one can understand how our past actions have led to the person we are now; I think dwelling on it would be preventing any change or growth.

Knowing the Butterfly effect’s implications, one can say that a thousand different variables have led you to who you are today. In the end, it isn’t what made you that matters, but what you do with yourself now.