Eugenio: The meaning of being whole

A quote from Aristotle goes, “Moral behavior is the mean between two extremes.” This resonates with me because the goal for all my clients is balance. I believe that the desire to be a perfect person, who is amazing is everything, is a trap, because honestly, it is just unnecessary. These days, everyone seems to be indoctrinated to get the latest best thing, but everyone’s true goal is to be content. Chasing perfection, despite its impossibility, will only hinder you from being truly happy.

While chasing perfection is one side of the spectrum, letting yourself and your skills degrade is the other side. Letting your skills deteriorate has many reasons and I couldn’t possibly begin to name all of them, but to lose touch with the things you used to love or have passion for is never a good thing. I believe achieving a healthy balance is the way to have a happy life, and to under-fixate or over-fixate gets in between the peace one wants for oneself.

Finding out what to work on and also what needs to be better regulated can be tough. Luckily, something called our Heaven Luck can help with that. Heaven Luck is a factor of Human Success that deals with one’s innate characteristics. When it gets difficult for people to know themselves, I help them gain balance by telling them who they are through their Heaven Luck. With this knowledge, half the battle is fought and change can start, but without action, it can’t grow into fruition.

Our actions and hard work is the next 50 percent that will help us achieve balance. This hard work that one puts in to achieve what they want is called Man Luck in my line of work. Man Luck also refers to the consistency of one’s efforts to achieve something and is a factor of Human Success. Achieving the harmony one desires is no easy task, and it can take months or years of hard work. However, if one truly wants peace, one must work and sacrifice for that peace.

A lot of people think that to be “whole” means to be able to even out the edges of one’s personality to perfection. I believe this to be completely wrong. I think being whole is not tied to one’s skills or what society deems fit but to be flawed and rough around the edges and struts proudly despite it. I’m not saying to never improve oneself, but to be proud that one is trying to improve oneself. In the process of improving oneself, I believe peace will be achieved simply through trust in one’s effort and in oneself.