Eugenio: Unacceptable

People are bound to disapprove of the things you do. It is almost a certainty that you can’t please everyone, so when people hate, one usually just lets them be. However, there are transgressions that can’t simply be dismissed. I think that the things that one deems unacceptable are based on our morals, and I think it isn’t wrong to confront those who made us feel that way. Understanding what triggers us is an important thing, and while our emotions can be backed up by feelings of justice, when brought too far, it can lead to spite.

Everyone has their own morals and beliefs. It is definitely important to know and understand these beliefs, but when these beliefs are challenged by other people, it leads us to feel and do ugly things. Examples of these ugly things would be resentment or becoming argumentative. This is because I believe that our morals are a big part of who we are, and to challenge that would be to challenge who you are. With this in mind, it is important to understand our moral codes and our reactions to criticisms of it.

This is why Heaven Luck is important to understand. Heaven Luck is one of the three factors of Human Success. It revolves around one’s innate characteristics and traits. Included in those traits is our capacity to control our emotions. When one is shown that one tends to react vehemently, then I believe it is something that must be worked on. Our goal is to convince other people to take our side in doing what is good, and oftentimes, our own passion can be our downfall.

When our own faults are laid bare in front of us, it is now time to act on improving ourselves. It should be our duty and responsibility to improve ourselves and seek growth. This brings us to another factor of Human Success, Man Luck. Man Luck refers to our hard work and preparation to achieve our goals. Our emotions can be delicate things and expecting instantaneous change is unrealistic, so one must be patient with oneself when improving oneself.

The word “unacceptable” is charged with many layers of significance. It connotes something that must never occur or happen. However, in our world, nothing is ever constant. Everyone has different reactions, feelings and upbringings that compel us to act differently. While it is admirable to stick to principle, oftentimes, it pays to be more flexible and understand the different perspectives of everyone. After all, life is unpredictable and beautiful, and what is right now may be incorrect later.