Eugenio: What is true freedom

My son and I got into a discussion recently about freedom. He suggests that, as we are now, we are free. Though there are consequences to everything, everyone is free because anyone can do anything. While I understand his point, I suggest a concept to him. I asked him “Has there ever been a time where you felt like you could do anything, but did nothing in the end?” When he said yes, I told him that, oftentimes, having the option to do anything is intimidating, and it is only when one is limited in a certain way can anyone make use of freedom.

This concept is highlighted in my profession which makes me really believe it. In my line of work, there is something called Heaven Luck. It is a factor of Human Success that involves details, such as the innate characteristics of someone and the certain occupation where one will have the most success in. Sure, anyone can become a teacher, but not all will find success in it, and some may ultimately have an unpleasant time as a teacher.

Another way of looking at it is with instruments. Sure, you can “play” a guitar by plucking the strings near the tuning pegs, but the way to play it that maximizes the beauty that it produces is near the hole of the guitar. In this way, due to the correct way of playing the guitar being limited this way, it is capable of producing the best outcomes and, at the end of the day, something pleasant and wonderful.

Another factor of Human Success that is relevant here is Man Luck. Man luck simply refers to one’s hard work and preparation. While you can definitely work in occupations that don’t align with your Heaven Luck, it is possible that due to your Man Luck, it can work and still give you success. However, your Man Luck would be easier to utilize and would yield better results when aligned with your Heaven luck. When limited in a certain way, your hard work is capable of bringing out the best out of you.

A quote that resonates with this is “Anxiety is the dizziness of freedom.” It speaks of the burden one has once there is so much that can be done. Sometimes, when you narrow down what you can do and limit yourself just for a bit, you can better find what you should do rather than what you can do. In a world where anything is possible, where anything can be done, I believe true freedom is found and felt when one simply does the thing one loves and is meant to do. After all, does anything else matter once one has found their calling in life?