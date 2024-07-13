Eugenio: Who are our worst critics?

I have been opening my eyes to new perspectives recently, and a new perspective I have been exposed to is regarding the phrase “No one cares.” While an often heartbreaking sentiment, I have learned that it can be a source of courage as well. When people don’t care about what you are doing, it also means that you are free to do anything, and the truth is, people usually don’t care. Despite the freedom this phrase can give, one can still feel trapped, and it is usually because of one critical observer.

This singular critical observer is often us. As we develop into adults, one realizes what society expects of oneself, and that’s alright because one must abide by those expectations to become a proper citizen. The issue arises from the fact that it also molds what one expects of oneself. This expectation can either be poisonous to us or beneficial. This is because when one forms the mold on who must oneself be, being anything more is impossible, which can prevent growth.

Ideally, people should be free to grow into whoever they want to be, but this self-expectation that one has can stunt that. Ridding oneself of expectation is a priority if one desires change and growth, but to be able to do that, one would need to know oneself. One way to know is to read one’s Heaven Luck. Heaven Luck is a factor of Human Success that reveals one’s innate characteristics and traits. With its help, one can grow into the people one is meant to be.

Despite knowing one’s own self-imposed limitations, it is not an easy task freeing oneself from oneself. It can be a long and tiring experience, but it will be worth it. With that in mind, this is why Man Luck, another factor of Human Success, is required. Man Luck refers to our hard work and preparation, and without it, the knowledge one has will go to waste. One must be in the right headspace for this journey, and without being in the right one, one might give up in the end.

Honestly, our worst critics are rarely other people, but ourselves. By being so critical about our own every move, one can start to become anything other than who we think we should be. One becomes trapped by their own idea of themselves and believes that they can’t be anything better or worse than that. With the goal of Humanity is growth, the self-becoming the very thing preventing it seems like a grave error. For everyone is meant to be better than who society wants us to be and who we want us to be.