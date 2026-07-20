European power brand MARSTEK debuts in Cebu

The introduction of the energy solutions provider to Cebu is initiated by Don Macchiatos Group of Companies (DMGC), as part of its evolving goal of driving innovation and progress in the region. DMGC continues to be a trailblazer across industries in Cebu, and its partnership with MARSTEK further strengthens its foothold in sustainable and technology-driven ventures that place Cebu on the map as one of the most advanced metropolises in the country.

With electricity costs continuing to skyrocket and energy demand rapidly increasing nationwide, MARSTEK’s debut in the province comes at an opportune time. MARSTEK combines advanced AI technology with modern energy storage capabilities, allowing users to optimize energy use and reduce unnecessary power consumption. Its cutting-edge systems are designed to provide flexibility, convenience, and smarter control for households and enterprises alike.

MARSTEK’s diverse lineup of power storage options includes smart power stations, Plug & Play battery networks, and whole-home energy storage solutions for residential, commercial, and enterprise applications.

As we face a future driven by technological advancement, MARSTEK is at the forefront of smart energy solutions. With its official launch in Cebu, the company marks a significant step toward making innovative and sustainable energy systems more accessible to Cebuano consumers. (PR)