EV taxis deployment in Metro Cebu suspended pending consultation

THE planned deployment of 600 electric vehicle (EV) taxis in Metro Cebu has been suspended pending a public consultation, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro confirmed Friday, December 19, 2025.

The decision follows a meeting between Baricuatro and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), which had earlier granted provisional authority to Green & Smart Mobility (GSM) while its regular franchise application is still under evaluation.

“In deference to Governor Pam Baricuatro’s concerns, GSM has agreed to defer the launch of its operations and pursue genuine consultation with the public to present and discuss the social, economic, and environmental impacts of the EV taxi operations in Cebu,” the LTFRB said in a statement.

A consultative meeting with stakeholders -- including taxi associations, EV operators, commuters, urban planners, and traffic authorities -- is set on January 5, 2026.

Baricuatro said on Wednesday that her opposition is not against EV technology or environmental initiatives, but rather the process by which operating licenses were issued.

In a Facebook post, she said the provisional authority “risks unfairly displacing our current taxi operators who have complied with the rules, paid dues, and trusted the system to deliver orderly, safe service.”

The governor also raised concerns that adding 600 vehicles without proper traffic planning could worsen congestion, parking issues, and road safety.

She called for a transparent and inclusive consultation process to ensure the long-term welfare of Cebu’s residents.

“We owe our drivers, riders, and communities a transportation system that is safe, fair, and sustainable,” she added.

GSM has committed to participating in the consultation and working with local stakeholders before any further rollout.

United Cebu Taxi Operators Association (UCTOA) chairman Richard Cabucos had previously opposed the 90-day PA, citing concerns over market competition, traffic congestion, and the regulatory process.

GSM’s combined model of traditional taxi hailing and app-based booking raised issues for operators who have complied with what Cabucos described as “lengthy and costly” franchise requirements.

The 600 EV taxi was supposed to be launched Friday, December 19, Cabucos said. (EHP)