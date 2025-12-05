Evacuees in Umapad remain in gym as ‘Wilma’ delays return home

EVACUEES in Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City are expected to remain temporarily sheltered in the barangay gym after the planned decamp was postponed due to the continued presence of Tropical Depression Wilma.

Barangay Captain Reb “Biboy” Cortes said evacuees were originally expected to return home Friday, December 5, 2025, but the weather disturbance made it unsafe.

“They were supposed to decamp today, but Tropical Depression Wilma is still affecting us, so we decided to wait until the storm passes,” he said.

Cortes added that around six to eight houses have been heavily damaged, while others refuse to return home due to lack of electricity, water supply, and stagnant floodwater around their properties.

“Some don't want to go back yet because there is still no power or water, and floodwater remains in their area, making the surroundings smell,” he said.

Among those staying in the evacuation center is Lorena Montebon, who shared that the current situation brings back painful memories of Typhoon Tino, which severely affected their home.

“We were terrified because we still carry the trauma from Typhoon Tino, especially since my children were trapped inside our house,” she recalled.

She said floodwaters had risen so high that they were forced to climb to the roof as water reached the second floor.

“It was our first time experiencing something like that. We had been flooded before, but only during Typhoon Tino did we experience it that badly,” Montebon added.

She and her family have been staying at the Umapad Gym evacuation center for nearly a month.

For another resident, Nenita Del Carmen, returning home is emotionally difficult as she found her house washed out after the storm.

“When I saw our house, everything was gone. All our belongings were washed away. Nothing was left,” she said.

Del Carmen evacuated with only a bag containing three shirts and three pairs of shorts.

“With Wilma now, it feels like we might be shaken again. We were already traumatized by the earthquake, and then Typhoon Tino happened right after. It’s hard to sleep because it feels like my chest is constantly tightening,” she added.

As residents wait for safer conditions and the restoration of basic utilities, many continue to grapple with fear, uncertainty, and memories of past disasters hoping that recovery will come soon. (ABC)