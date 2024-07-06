Evaluation rating: Nearly all police stations in Cebu City perform well

ALMOST all police stations in Cebu City have once again achieved outstanding performance in the recent PNP Unit Performance Evaluation Rating (Uper) for the entire Central Visayas from May to June 2024.

The Uper System is a standardized evaluation tool that will be used in assessing the performance of the different police stations.

Parian Police Station 1 under Police Major Marvin Fegarido, Abellana Police Station 2 under Captain Eric Papong, Carbon Police Station 5 under Major Philip Libres, and Inayawan Police Station 7 under Major Jiceree Basitao are the police stations that were victorious in the May 2024 Uper.

Regarding June UPER, the top police stations are Mambaling, Sawang Calero Police Station 6 under Police Captain Jay-R Palcon, Abellana Police Station 2, Parian Police Station 1, Labangon Police Station 10 under Major Eraño Regidor, and Waterfront Police Station 3 under Major John Lynbert Yango.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) Chief Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog welcomed the development and ordered the city’s 11 police stations to keep up their fight against crimes, especially illegal drugs. (AYB, TPT)