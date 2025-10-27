Evangelista’s assistant hits back at Vice Ganda

HEART Evangelista’s personal assistant, Resty Rosell, took to social media to call out comedian and TV host Vice Ganda after he mentioned the actress’ name during an It’s Showtime episode on Oct. 24, 2025.

Vice had shared a personal story about visiting a school in Sorsogon — home province of Heart’s husband, Sen. Chiz Escudero — claiming he helped build a school and donated reading materials because it lacked resources.

“I went to a school in Heart Evangelista’s province. It had no reading materials. I helped rebuild the school and sent books,” Vice said during the show, repeating Heart’s name several times.

Rosell criticized Vice for mentioning Heart, questioning his intentions. “@praybeytbenjamin, which province are you referring to? The Department of Education has a budget for school buildings and reading materials. What was your intention in mentioning Heart’s name? For what? Just to have something to say?” she wrote.

Rosell also posted photos of Heart’s outreach efforts in Sorsogon, addressing Vice: “Is this the province you’re talking about?”

In another post, Rosell tagged the Department of Education, saying, “@depedphilippines, Vice Ganda is calling for help for a school in Heart Evangelista’s province, but he didn’t say which municipality or where exactly.” / HBL