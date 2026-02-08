Event suppliers decry hotel’s exclusivity rule

A COALITION of Cebu-based event suppliers has asked Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino to reconsider a new exclusivity policy that they say sidelines local businesses and threatens hundreds of jobs.

In a press briefing on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, the group appealed to Mayor Nestor Archival to intervene after the hotel required clients using the Pacific Grand Ballroom to hire a single service provider, Blaster Pro Audio, for event production needs.

Blaster Pro Audio is based in Cagayan de Oro.

The coalition, composed of more than a hundred local suppliers, claims the rule excludes Cebuano providers while also restricting the freedom of clients to choose their own partners.

Representatives who spoke to the media included Karl Echiverri of Power Link; Charmagne Ferenal-Tanseco and Pinky Ferenal-Chio of Events Beyond Compare; and Von Tanseco of Vibe Craft Audio.

The policy, issued on Jan. 15, and immediately imposed, effectively bars local suppliers from servicing weddings, trade expos, and concerts held at the hotel’s main events venue.

Policy change

The coalition said the City Government has a role in safeguarding local trade and ensuring fair market access, especially for Cebu-based enterprises operating within city limits.

The group has also sent a separate letter to the Philippine Competition Commission seeking an investigation into potential anti-competitive behavior.

The group said clients have expressed concern over the lack of choice and the disruption of previously agreed arrangements with local suppliers.

The coalition is asking the hotel to honor contracts and bookings made before the Jan. 15 policy took effect and to allow a transition period for projects already in the pipeline.

A representative of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino told SunStar Cebu that the management has yet to issue a statement regarding the matter. / EHP