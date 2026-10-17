EverFree PH brings ALS support programs to LLC

EVERFREE Philippines is expanding its child protection and educational support programs to Alternative Learning System (ALS) learners in Lapu-Lapu City, with Babag National High School–Senior High School (BNHS-SHS) as its first partner school under the Department of Education’s Lapu-Lapu City Division.

The partnership was formalized through a memorandum of agreement signed on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, at the BNHS-SHS Conference Hall, with implementation beginning at BNHS-SHS this school year, followed by a division-wide rollout next school year.

The programs provide ALS learners with child protection awareness sessions, psychosocial support, case management, educational assistance, and employment assistance, for those who plan to enter the workforce.

Learners will undergo group sessions during the first month, followed by case management from the second to the sixth month. Those who complete the program may also qualify for scholarships under EverFree’s Educational Assistance Program.

The organization previously piloted the program in Barangays Pasil and Zapatera in Cebu City, where 63 learners enrolled and 60 completed last year.

EverFree Philippines Education and Training Manager Leah Larida said in a separate interview that these were the organization’s first program implementations in the Philippines.

Larida said the expansion to Lapu-Lapu City aims to reach communities where learners may lack access to adequate educational and support services.

She added that EverFree is expanding its community-based approach by working directly with barangays and local government units.

Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Ronald Ferrer said the partnership could help address barriers that continue to prevent some learners from fully accessing education.

“Today, our role of being pillars of education is strengthened because of this partnership,” Ferrer said.

The partnership is expected to expand access to educational, psychosocial, child protection, and employment support for ALS learners across Lapu-Lapu City.

Den Vincent Puso / BNHS-SHS