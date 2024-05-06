Everything you need to know about me 2024 Met Gala

The theme: ‘The Garden of Time’

Each Met Gala revolves around a unique theme that corresponds with The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute’s new spring exhibition.

This year, the theme is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by the exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” This thematic choice invites celebrities to explore fantastical and timeless elements in their attire, promising a night of fashion-forward interpretations and breathtaking ensembles.

The exhibition: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”

Opening to the public on May 10, the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” exhibition features 250 historical pieces awakened from the depths of the institute’s archive. Curator Andrew Bolton has designed the exhibit to be a multi-sensory experience, incorporating not just visual splendor but also engaging sounds, scents and tactile experiences. Highlights include a living garden coat by Jonathan Anderson of LOEWE and scent recreations by smell artist Sissel Tolaas, adding layers of depth to the fashion storytelling.

Hosts, notable guests

This year’s gala sees a star-studded lineup of co-hosts including Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. As usual, an array of celebrities from various industries — film, fashion, music, sports and more — will ascend the Met’s iconic steps, adorned in outfits that speak to the evening’s theme.

Viewing details: When, where to watch

The Met Gala will take place at its traditional venue, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, on the first Monday of May. For those eager to catch every moment, the live stream begins at 6 p.m. EST on May 6, (6 a.m., May 7, PH time). Vogue will host the official stream on its website, and the AP will provide a live feed of the glamorous arrivals from the Mark Hotel. Additionally, local and international viewers can find spots along Fifth Avenue, behind barricades, to watch the event unfold in person or tune in from anywhere in the world for a front-row experience of the red carpet.

Attendees are expected to interpret the theme “The Garden of Time” through their fashion choices, which could range from literal floral designs to more abstract representations of time and nature. The event not only showcases high fashion but also celebrates the intersection of culture and art through its elaborate themes and exhibitions.

The 2024 Met Gala not only marks a night of extraordinary fashion but also sets the stage for a deeper appreciation of the artistry behind historic and contemporary fashion. As the night unfolds, it will surely add another memorable chapter to the storied legacy of the Met Gala.