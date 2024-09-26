Evidence links to scams, trafficking

AUTHORITIES have uncovered a significant cache of evidence linked to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) activities during a raid at the Tourist Garden Hotel in Lapu-Lapu City last August 2024.

Among the items seized were passports, SIM cards and over 200 mobile phones, believed to have been used in illicit operations.

This discovery comes as part of a larger investigation into human trafficking and related crimes.

A scheduled arraignment is set for Oct. 3 at the Regional Trial Court Branch 73 in Lapu-Lapu City, where 17 individuals, including 13 Chinese nationals, two Indonesians, one national from Myanmar and one Filipino, will face human trafficking charges.

During a press briefing on Thursday, Sept. 26, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) 7 Director Rennan Augustus Oliva indicated that the hidden mobile phones found in two vaults likely played a crucial role in the illegal operations at the scam hub located in Barangay Agus.

“Cell phones now are not a luxury; they’re a necessity. A very big question will be why are these cellphones inside the vault?” Oliva stated, emphasizing the potential significance of the information contained within these devices for the ongoing investigation.

In addition to mobile phones, agents discovered three Indonesian passports, several SIM cards stored in transparent containers, eight keys marked with numbers, receipts, cable cords and batteries within the forced-open vaults.

Oliva noted that these items could serve as vital evidence in the pending qualified trafficking case against those currently detained by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC).

“These things inside the vault can be used in the ongoing case. As early as now, I could say that the passports seized there can be used in our qualified trafficking case because testimonies given by the rescued foreigners indicate their passports were confiscated from them by their employers,” he explained. The presence of these passports may corroborate witness statements regarding their confiscation.

Following an inventory of the seized items, authorities plan to apply for a warrant to access computer data and mobile phones that could support additional charges.

“We will wait for the examination. That will take a while because of the number of cellphones aside from the computers we seized. Our plan is to examine first the computers of the leaders — the team leaders we have already identified,” said Oliva.

Oliva pointed out that any evidence obtained could also relate to anti-money laundering efforts and various scams, including security and love scams.

The investigation stems from an earlier operation on Sept. 2, where a hotel employee attempted to smuggle P8.2 million out of the Tourist Garden Hotel. This incident is now part of a broader series of anti-money laundering cases being prepared against the involved parties.

In light of these developments, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has formed a five-man task force to investigate potential involvement of local government officials in this illegal operation.

Oliva confirmed that DILG and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) are collaborating with NBI to identify what’s inside the vaults for possible legal actions.

“The DILG is looking into local government involvement if any exists. The BIR is assessing tax collectability from these individuals,” he said.

When asked about specific names under investigation, Oliva refrained from commenting due to ongoing inquiries by various agencies.

As preparations continue for the arraignment on Oct. 3, Oliva assured that security will be provided for both accused individuals and witnesses during court proceedings.

The investigation into this illegal Pogo operation highlights ongoing concerns about human trafficking and organized crime in the region, prompting calls for stricter enforcement against such illicit activities. / DPC