EVs gain ground in ride-hailing

ELECTRIC vehicles (EVs) are gaining ground in the ride-hailing and taxi market as operators seek to cut fuel costs and improve the economics of high-mileage commercial transport.

The shift is slowly taking shape in the Visayas, where Iloilo-based taxi operators Quarry Taxi and Momofed Taxi are expanding their EV fleets through Grab’s GrabTaxi Electric program.

EVs can reduce operating costs per kilometer by as much as 75 percent compared with comparable internal combustion engine taxis, based on daily travel of 250 to 300 kilometers, according to driver reports. Actual savings depend on electricity and charging costs, vehicle use and maintenance.

For operators and drivers, lower running costs could translate into improved margins and more stable earnings, while reducing exposure to volatile fuel prices.

The economic impact could extend beyond individual fleets as transport spending shifts from petroleum products toward electricity, charging infrastructure, vehicle servicing and other parts of the emerging EV ecosystem.

Quarry Taxi, operated by Feast Group, is deploying Bestune NAT electric taxis and is the first operator in Western Visayas to introduce EVs for taxi operations.

Momofed Transport Group Corp., meanwhile, is deploying BYD eMAX 7 units. Both operators provide charging for their EV fleets at their respective garages and depots in Iloilo City.

Drivers can also use public charging stations through Grab’s partnership with ACMobility, which provides preferential rates for GrabTaxi Electric operators. In Iloilo, ACMobility stations include those at Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, Robinsons Iloilo and Seda Atria.

GrabCar general manager Gines Barot said electrification could help taxi operators manage costs and reduce their exposure to fuel-price volatility.

Grab’s EV program also involves vehicle manufacturers such as Toyota, BYD, GAC, MG and Geely, which supply models compliant with local transport regulations and provide after-sales and maintenance support.

The rollout highlights the commercial potential of EVs in transport, but wider adoption will depend on vehicle prices, financing, charging availability, reliability and total cost of ownership. / KOC