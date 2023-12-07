Ex-barangay councilor, minor nabbed in Cebu City buy-busts

TWO persons were arrested in separate buy-bust operations in Cebu City on Wednesday and Thursday.

The accused were named as Brian Dwight Gaviola, 47, married, unemployed and former councilor of Barangay Sto. Niño, Cebu City, and a 15-year-old boy, whose name is withheld for being a minor.

Gaviola was apprehended by the operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) and Labangon Police Station 10 at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 7, 2023, in Bayanihan Village, Barangay Quiot, Cebu City.

Taken from him were five packs of suspected shabu weighing 20 grams, with an estimated market value of P136,000, along with buy-bust money, a cellphone, a motorcycle, and P3,000 in cash.

While the 15-year-old boy was apprehended by the operatives of Drug Enforcement Unit of Waterfront Police Station 3 at the back of Blessed Sacrament church in Barangay Tejero, Cebu City at 11:56 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6.

The Waterfront police launched the anti-illegal drug operation following the complaints from some residents that the youngster was selling narcotics in public view.

The boy was nabbed after giving the poseur-buyer P200 worth of suspected shabu.

During a body search, the boy produced three little packs and a medium pack of alleged shabu valued at P34,000.

The suspects will be facing charges in violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (DVG, TPT)