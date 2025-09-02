Ex-barangay councilor nabbed in drug bust

A FORMER barangay councilor was arrested in a drug bust conducted by members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Drug Enforcement Group-Special Operations Unit 7 at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday, September 2, 2025.

The arrested happened along Mendoza and Bonifacio Street, Purok BAYC, North Población, City of Naga, Cebu.

The suspect was identified as Kister Jan Cañares Abangan, alias "Ater," 41, a resident of the same area and a former councilor of Barangay North Población, Naga City.

Seized from Abangan were packs of shabu weighing 55 grams with a standard drug price of P374,000.

Authorities said the PDEG 7 first received information about Abangan’s alleged illegal drug activities, which led to two months of monitoring and surveillance.

Once sufficient details were gathered, the operation was launched under the leadership of PDEG, with assistance from the Naga City Police Station, Integrity Monitoring Enforcement Group 7, and Regional Intelligence Unit 7.

Abangan was reportedly capable of selling 300 to 500 grams of shabu every week, with his supply covering the entire city of Naga. He has already disclosed to authorities who was sending him the illegal drug supply, allegedly from inside the jail.

Police are preparing to file charges against him for violation of Sections 5 and 11, Article II, of Republic Act 9165. (AYB)