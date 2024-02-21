Ex-Casili brgy. chief accuses successor of humiliating him

THE former barangay captain of Casili, Mandaue City is seeking the suspension of his successor, who defeated him in the village elections last October, for allegedly publicly humiliating him and spreading allegations of corruption.

Vidal Cabatingan filed the complaint before the City Council last January, accusing incumbent Casili Barangay Captain Robert Santillana of tarnishing his reputation in public.

Santillana is not yet suspended as the City Council has yet to conduct its investigation on the matter.

Cabatingan alleged that the incident occurred on Jan. 11, 2024, during a courtesy visit to the barangay captain’s office by job order (JO) and clean and green employees.

On the same day, a transition ceremony was to take place between Cabatingan and Santillan.

However, Cabatingan alleged that Santillana used the opportunity to tarnish his reputation.

Cabatingan complained that rather than conducting a formal transition that involved discussions of his plans for improving the barangay, Santillana used the opportunity to spread serious allegations against him.

The former village chief said Santillana accused him of hiring 212 “ghost” employees to work at his restaurant and swimming pool.

Santillana allegedly threatened to seize Cabatingan’s properties, claiming they were acquired through corrupt practices.

Cabatingan denied all the allegations, saying his family had a successful business prior to his political career.

The complaint affidavit includes statements from three JO workers who witnessed the incident.

Cabatingan believed the accusations stemmed from political rivalry following the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections.

He accused Santillana of violating the Local Government Code of 1991 and the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officers and Employees, requesting Santillana’s suspension during the investigation.

Unaware of the complaint

Santillana, in a text message on Tuesday, Feb. 20, said he had not yet received a copy of the complaint. He also refused to comment on Cabatingan’s allegations.

Despite the accusations, Santillana assured Casili residents that the complaint would not hinder his services to the barangay.

Canduman Barangay Captain Dante Borbajo, president of Mandaue’s Association of Barangay Councils, informed SunStar Cebu last Monday that the committee on rules and privileges, headed by City Councilor Oscar del Castillo Jr., had yet to schedule a meeting to discuss the complaint.

Borbajo said once the committee will review the affidavit and conduct a preliminary investigation, that is the time in which Cabatingan and Santillana will be called.