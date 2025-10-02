Ex-CCTO enforcer burns uniform in protest, hits ‘quota system’

A FORMER traffic enforcer of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has gone viral after posting a Facebook Live video of himself burning his uniform to protest his non-renewal, which he linked to the agency’s alleged “quota system.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Oct. 2, 2025, the video uploaded by Jemmer Bacon has garnered massive public attention, reaching 7.7K reactions, 4.6K comments, 8.7K shares, and about 1.1 million views. The footage, uploaded on Oct. 1, showed Bacon’s frustration and criticism of the CCTO’s alleged quota-based performance evaluation.

In an interview with Beyond the Headlines, SunStar Cebu’s news and public affairs program, Bacon said he worked for almost six years with the CCTO under renewable contracts, beginning in July 2019. He noted that his contract was initially renewed every six months, but this was later shortened to monthly renewals following an administration shift.

Bacon recalled that his contract was not immediately renewed last July 1, with his employment finally extended on July 23. However, by Sept. 30, his employment was no longer extended after he reportedly failed to meet the required number of traffic violation apprehensions.

He alleged that under CCTO chief Raquel Arce, enforcers were required to meet a quota of at least one stub, equivalent to 50 tickets, per month. This policy, he said, forced personnel to prioritize apprehensions over genuine traffic management, which he called the “true mandate” of their job.

While assigned at the South Road Properties (SRP), Bacon explained that he struggled to issue citations since the area lacked major intersections, traffic lights, and choke points where violations typically occur.

Bacon added that several colleagues also lost their posts for failing to reach quotas despite years of service, even as the CCTO was reportedly hiring additional personnel. He stressed that the policy placed undue strain on job-order employees whose livelihoods depend on contract renewals.

Uniform allowance questioned

Apart from the quota issue, Bacon also questioned the office’s handling of uniforms and clothing allowances. He noted that enforcers receive about P7,000 annually for uniforms but were given only three sets, with the CCTO directly managing procurement.

According to Bacon, some uniform pieces cost P480–P520 each in retail, yet employees were left paying P1,000 for two sets from their own pockets.

He added that after their allowance was released, enforcers were allegedly compelled to remit P4,000 back to the CCTO with the promise of easing the purchase of their uniforms, with the remaining balance for them to keep. He said the final breakdown of the uniform expenses was not fully disclosed.

Bacon suggested that the uniforms should go through a proper government bidding process, which could result to significant savings for the city government.

Bacon urged Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival and CCTO head Raquel Arce to explain the policy on quotas and non-renewals. He said traffic enforcers deserve clarity and fair treatment, given the challenges of their job.

SunStar tried to reach Arce, but could noi be reached as of this writing. / EHP