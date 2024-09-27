Ex-Cebu City top cop Garma ‘bankrolls’ STL Party-list

FORMER Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) chief Royina Garma was questioned by some members of the House of Representatives over her “donations” to a party-list she created when she sat as general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

Garma, during the quad committee hearing on extrajudicial killings Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, confirmed that she established the STL Party-list.

The former CCPO chief was appointed by former President Rodrigo Duterte as general manager of PCSO from 2019 until her resignation in 2022.

Garma said STL stands for Samahan ng Totoong Larong may Puso.

Denial

Joint committee co-chairperson Rep. Dan Fernandez asked Garma if she had made a donation to the party-list, to which she initially denied, later changing her answer to “I cannot recall.”

Fernandez told Garma to stop lying. He then showed a screenshot of a Facebook post of the STL Party-list dated Dec. 30, 2021, which showed the party-list and STL Foundation facilitating a donation of a check worth P2 million from the PCSO to Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes.

“Stop lying, GM Garma. You put money from the PCSO,” Fernandez told Garma.

Fernandez alleged that the party-list’s second nominee was Garma’s cousin, while the first nominee was former Cebu City Medical Center administrator and former Calamba barangay captain Yvonne Cania-Barandog.

Yvonne is also the wife of Chuck Barandog, who was the aide-de-camp of Garma.

Fernandez continued presenting screenshots showing the STL Party-list donating housing units to some residents of Barangays Malubog, Sudlon 2, and Pamutan through their Bahay Mo, Puso Ko initiative, while raising questions about the group’s funding sources.

Barandog’s answers

Barandog, who answered Fernandez’s question, initially said a non-government organization (NGO) donated the housing units.

But Barandog later retracted his statement and said it was a group of businessmen who donated the houses.

He was then instructed to message his wife and ask for the names of the businessmen.

Meanwhile, former Cebu City mayor Tomas Osmeña announced on his Facebook page that his appearance at the congressional hearing has been postponed to mid-October.

He was scheduled to appear again during the hearing on Friday, after giving his testimony last Sept. 19.

Osmeña said he will use the extra time to incorporate additional information into

his presentation.

Garma is currently being investigated for her role in Duterte’s bloody drug war.

Garma served as the CCPO chief from 2018 before her assignment to lead the PCSO. / JJL