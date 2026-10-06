Ex-City of Naga cash officer ‘pocketed P24.85M’

A FORMER liquidating officer of the City of Naga treasurer’s office in southern Cebu failed to deposit P24.85 million in City collections from 2017 to early 2024 and admitted using the money for personal purposes, state auditors said.

The Commission on Audit (COA), in its 2025 audit report, said the amount was neither presented during a cash examination nor deposited intact in the City’s authorized government depository banks. Auditors said this violated Section 69 of Presidential Decree 1445, or the Government Auditing Code of the Philippines, which requires officers authorized to collect public money to deposit the full amount intact with the appropriate treasury.

The report did not name the former liquidating officer or the former city treasurer.

They recommended that Mayor Valdemar Chiong and other concerned officials demand that the former city treasurer and former liquidating officer deposit the P24.85 million in the City’s depository banks.

The cash examination reports were forwarded to COA 7’s legal department for appropriate action in January 2026, the report said.

Shortage

COA said the shortage covered collections from June 28, 2017, to Feb. 19, 2024, the officer’s last day at the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO). Of the total, P22.07 million was from June 28, 2017, to Dec. 20, 2023, and P2.77 million was from Dec. 20, 2023, to Feb. 19, 2024.

Nearly all of the missing collections, P24.79 million, belonged to the general fund. About P58,600 came from the special education fund. A negligible amount came from the trust fund.

Undeposited amounts grew each year from 2020, according to a summary attached to the report. They reached P2.89 million in 2020, P3.51 million in 2021, P4.98 million in 2022 and P10.69 million from January to Dec. 20, 2023.

Admission

On Feb. 14, 2024, the audit team asked the liquidating officer for validated deposit slips covering the undeposited 2023 collections. The city treasurer was on leave at the time.

When the treasurer returned on Feb. 19, 2024, auditors asked both officials to produce the deposit slips.

“It was during this inquiry that the designated LO (liquidating officer) admitted mishandling the collections by not depositing them intact and instead using the funds for personal purposes,” COA said.

The report added that “it was also alleged that the city treasurer had no prior knowledge on the existence of these undeposited collections or shortage.”

Demand letters

COA issued three demand letters to the former liquidating officer. On Feb. 21, 2024, it demanded the deposit of P10.74 million in general fund collections covering Jan. 1 to Dec. 20, 2023. On June 13, 2025, it demanded P2.77 million covering Dec. 20, 2023, to Feb. 19, 2024.

The third and final letter was issued on Aug. 20, 2025, after COA reconciled the liquidating officer’s accountabilities for the entire period.

COA’s audit of the City’s 2023 transactions had flagged an P11.22 million shortage in general fund collections for that year. The 2025 report said this was only a portion of the total.

Weak turnover

The then city treasurer designated a new liquidating officer on Feb. 20, 2024, but COA said there was no turnover between the outgoing and incoming liquidating officers. The treasurer later resigned, and an officer-in-charge took over the office on April 1, 2024.

State auditors said there was also no proper turnover of accountability between the outgoing and incoming treasurers. A transfer document signed by the incoming acting treasurer certified receipt of P11.22 million in cash in treasury or cash in vault.

However, the current treasurer told auditors that no actual cash was received and that the amounts were based on the officials’ cashbooks.

COA’s cash examination covered the period up to Dec. 11, 2024. It found no shortage under the current liquidating officer, who instead had an over-deposit of P100.70.

Ex-treasurer denies knowledge

In a written reply dated Sept. 15, 2025, the former city treasurer said she had no prior knowledge of, participation in or consent to “the fraudulent acts allegedly committed” by the former liquidating officer.

She said she learned of the matter only when the audit team met with her and the liquidating officer. She also said custody of and accountability for the collections rested solely with the liquidating officer because she performed no direct cash-handling functions.

Because the funds were never in her possession, she argued that she could not be held liable for the shortage.

The former treasurer said internal controls were in place. These included staff assigned to maintain the cashbook and reconcile daily collections and deposits, monthly reconciliation with the accounting department and a computerized recording system. She said she received no red flags from the assigned staff.

In the end, state auditors urged the City Government to ask COA to relieve it of accountability for the missing money. If COA denies the request, the City should consider claiming from the fidelity fund, a government insurance pool that reimburses public money lost through the acts of officers who handle government funds. / KAL