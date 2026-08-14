Ex-con busted with P9.69M ‘shabu’

A FORMER inmate was arrested in a buy-bust in Cebu City on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, three years after he was released from prison for a previous illegal drug case.

Personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) 7, in coordination with the Inayawan Police Station, arrested the suspect at about 3:44 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2026, in Sitio Lusimba, Barangay Pardo.

PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza identified the suspect as alias John, 30, a construction worker and resident of the area.

Operatives seized 27 large packs of suspected shabu weighing about 1,425 grams, with an estimated street value of P9.69 million.

Also seized were the buy-bust money and a cellular phone. The confiscated items were brought to the PDEA 7’s laboratory for chemical analysis.

The suspect is currently under the custody of PDEA 7.

According to PDEA spokesperson Leia Alcantara, John was previously arrested on Aug. 14, 2023, for illegal drug possession. He was released after serving his sentence and had returned to his previous occupation as a construction worker.

PDEA 7 conducted an eight-week case buildup after receiving information from a confidential informant that John could allegedly supply up to two kilograms of shabu per week.

PDEA 7 said it will file charges against the suspect for alleged violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. / AYB