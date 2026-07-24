Ex-con falls in Bohol buy-bust

A FORMER drug convict was arrested in a buy bust after authorities allegedly seized P2.5 million worth of suspected shabu from him on Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2026, in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

The Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) of the Bohol Police Provincial Office conducted the operation at around 2:33 p.m. in Purok 7, Barangay Mansasa.

The suspect was identified as Roberto Pahang, alias “Ehid,” 33, a resident of Purok 3, Barangay Mansasa. Police identified him as a high-value individual.

Seized during the operation were around 375 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P2.5 million, buy-bust money, a sling bag containing the suspected illegal drugs, a cellular phone, and a Honda Click motorcycle allegedly used to deliver the contraband.

Police said Pahang had been released from prison in 2024 after serving his sentence for a previous illegal drugs conviction. Investigators allegedly monitored him and found that he had resumed his illegal drug activities, prompting the buy-bust operation.

The operation was carried out by the PIU in coordination with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit.

The seized evidence was turned over to the PNP Forensic Unit of the Bohol Police Provincial Office for examination.

Pahang is facing charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. / AYB