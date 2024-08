A MAN was discovered dead in a bushy area in Sitio Upper Puti, Barangay Buhisan, Cebu City, around 6 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27.

His 27-year-old live-in partner Jarissa Biasong identified the deceased as 25-year-old Rico Oquiño, an ex-convict and conductor of passenger jeepney with Talamban route.

He was from Leyte.

The police found P650 in cash and six packs of alleged shabu from the victim’s pocket. (GPL)