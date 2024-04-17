Ex-convict hurt after accidental gun discharge

AN EX-CONVICT was hurt when his left leg was struck by a bullet.

The event took place at around 10:28 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Cebu City's Barangay Duljo Fatima.

The victim was identified as Charlie Dela Cruz, 38, of Sitio Catwalk of the said barangay.

Major John Lynbert Yangco, the chief of Mambaling Police Station, claimed that the incident was unintentional.

He stated that during their follow-up inquiry, they learned that his friend handed over a gun to him, which accidentally discharged and struck him in the left leg. (GPL, TPT)