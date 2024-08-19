Ex-convict hurt after being shot by riding-in-tandem in City of Naga

AN ex-convict landed in the hospital after being shot by the riding-in-tandem around 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, in Sitio Camansi, Barangay Inayagan, City of Naga, Cebu.

The victim was identified as a certain Aproniano Jr., 35, a habal-habal driver from the said barangay.

He sustained six gunshot wounds in the body and leg.

Investigation conducted at the City of Naga Police Station under station commander Lieutenant Colonel William Homoc revealed that the victim was driving a motorcycle when two unidentified men on a motorcycle blocked his way, shot him multiple times, and escaped.

The City of Naga police are looking into whether drugs had a role in the crime because the victim was previously arrested in 2021 for peddling illegal drugs. (DVG, TPT)