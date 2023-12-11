Ex-convict nabbed for carrying gun in Mambaling

AN ex-convict was arrested for carrying a gun around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2023, in C. Padilla Street, Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City.

The suspect was identified as Roger Bequilla Compacion, 38, from Sitio Viking Alaska of the said barangay.

The Mambaling police arrested Compacion after receiving complaints from some residents about an armed individual in their vicinity.

The police recovered a .38 revolver with five live rounds from Compacion.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Compacion refuted rumors that he is a member of the gun-for-hire group.

He claimed that his friend had given him the order to go to the area to sell the pistol.

It was discovered that Compacion had previously been detained for illegal possession of firearm. (GPL, TPT)