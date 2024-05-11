Ex-convict nabbed for P.5 million shabu in Sogod, Cebu

Cebu

A buy-bust in Barangay Mohon, Sogod town, northern Cebu, around 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2024, has resulted in the arrest of former inmate Ricardo Montebon Certifico, 39, a resident of the said place.

Seize from him were 10 medium-sized packs of suspected shabu totaling 75 grams and costing P510,000.

The anti-illegal drug operation was jointly conducted by the operatives of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit headed by Lieutenant Valmyr Anton Tabian and Sogod Municipal Police Station. (DVG, TPT)

