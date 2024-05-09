Ex-convict nabbed in buy-bust in Barangay Labangon

AN ex-convict was arrested in a buy-bust at around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Sitio Callejon, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

The anti-illegal drug operation was carried out by the operatives of Labangon Police Station headed by station commander Major Eraño Regidor, that resulted in the arrest of Dexter Remolado Magkilat alias Titing, 48, a native of Ozamis City, but temporarily resided in Callejon.

Seized from Magkilat were 10 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P69,700.

The seized evidence has already been submitted to the PNP Forensic Unit 7 for chemical analysis.

It was found that Magkilat was previously detained at the Cebu City Jail because of illegal drugs.

Regidor said that Magkilat returned to engaging in illicit drug activities in order to earn money to pay off drug debts. (AYB, TPT)