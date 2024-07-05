Ex-convict nabbed in buy-bust; P7M 'shabu' seized

ILLEGAL drugs weighing 1,050 grams and costing P7,140,000 were confiscated during a buy-bust in Sitio Lomboy, Barangay San Roque, Cebu City, at 3:50 a.m. on Friday, July 5, 2024.

The suspect was identified as a certain Farah, 48, a married resident of Stockton Village, Barangay Punta Princesa, Cebu City.

The raiding policemen from the Waterfront Police Station turned over the confiscated evidence to the PNP Forensic Unit 7 for chemical analysis.

Major John Lynbert Yango, the head of the Waterfront Police Station, said Farah's named came to light after their former prisoner, Dalia, identified her as the distributor and caretaker of her drug warehouse.

Dalia also yielded more than a kilogram of alleged shabu during her arrest on June 17, 2024.

The drug boss that Farah and Dalia share, known as alias Pidoy, is currently being held at the Abuyog Penal Farm in Leyte.

It was discovered that Farah had been detained for a similar offense in 2016.

While at the Cebu City Jail, she joined Pastor Apollo Quiboloy's religious organization Kingdom of Jesus Christ.

After her release in December 2021, she helped preach the gospel to fulfill the group's mission.

However, they were not paid for their work prompting her to return to selling illegal drugs in order to feed her family. (AYB, TPT)