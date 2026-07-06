Ex-convict nabbed in Mandaue buy-bust

AN EX-CONVICT who entered into a plea bargain in 2017 was arrested in a buy-bust conducted by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Mandaue Team and the Mandaue City Police Office Station 2 at 1:23 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2026, along Aboitiz Road in the North Reclamation Area, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City.

The suspect was identified by PDEA 7 Director Joel Plaza as alias “Bebong,” 40, a resident of the same barangay.

Seized during the operation were seven packets of shabu weighing approximately 50 grams, with an estimated street value of P340,000.

Also recovered were a smartphone, buy-bust money, a motorcycle, and other pieces of evidence, which have been submitted to the PDEA 7 Regional Office Laboratory for examination. The suspect is currently being held at the agency’s custodial facility.

According to PDEA 7 Information Officer Leia Alcantara, the suspect had been under case build-up operations for one month after authorities received information from a reliable source.

The suspect was reportedly capable of distributing 200 to 300 grams of shabu per week, allegedly supplied by an individual whose identity has yet to be disclosed.

A background investigation revealed that Bebong had previously been arrested in 2017 for illegal drug charges but was later released after entering into a plea bargain agreement.

Authorities said that after his release, he allegedly resumed his illegal drug trade activities, particularly the sale of shabu.

Charges for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are now being prepared against the suspect. (AYB)