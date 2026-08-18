Ex-convict shot dead in Sambag 2

AN UNIDENTIFIED gunman shot and killed a 39-year-old former convict in Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City, early Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026.

The victim was identified as Paolo Moralde Mansanero, 39, of Quijano Compound, V. Rama, Barangay Calamba.

An initial investigation by the Cebu City Police Office’s Abellana Police Station 2 showed that Mansanero was smoking by the roadside in Sitio Smara in Sambag 2 when two men arrived on a scooter at about 2:50 a.m.

Gunman gives chase

The passenger got off the scooter and pulled out a firearm of an undetermined caliber tucked into his shorts, police said.

Mansanero saw the gunman and ran, but the assailant chased him and opened fire hitting him.

After the shooting, the gunman returned to the scooter, where his companion was waiting, and the two fled.

Evidence recovered

Crime scene investigators recovered two spent bullet casings and a magazine for a .45-caliber pistol containing four rounds.

The recovered evidence was turned over to the PNP Forensic Group for examination.

Background check

Police said Mansanero had recently been released from the Cebu City Jail after being detained in connection with an illegal drug case.

Investigators are also checking his possible involvement in a theft case.

Abellana police are investigating to identify the two assailants and determine the motive for the killing. Investigators are also reviewing security camera footage from the area. / AYB