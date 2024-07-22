Ex-convict shot dead in Toledo City

An ex-convict was shot to death in Sitio Lawis, Barangay Daang Lungsod, Toledo City, midwest Cebu, at 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, July 21.

The victim was identified as Nestor Villoria Bayola, 43, a resident of the said place.

The victim was reportedly walking in the area when the two motorcycle-riding gunmen arrived, shot him, and fled, according to the police.

After being taken to the hospital, the person was pronounced dead.

The culprits are currently being sought after by the Toledo City police, who are under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Manolo Salvatierra.

The police believed that the killing had something to do with illegal drugs because the victim was a drug convict. (DVG, TPT)