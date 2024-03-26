Ex-councilor mum on allegations that he took pics under lawyer’s skirt

A FORMER Cebu City councilor has responded to allegations that he took pictures under female lawyer’s skirt before a Cebu-bound flight at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) last February.

Maria (not her real name as she requested anonymity) filed on March 19, 2024, cases against Nendell Hanz Abella for alleged violation of Section 4(a) of Republic Act (RA) 9995, or the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009, and Section 4 of RA 11313, or the Safe Spaces Act.

Abella resigned as Cebu City councilor in 2017 after then President Rodrigo Duterte appointed him commissioner in the 7th Division of the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC).

This was Maria’s second filing of the cases. She first lodged her complaints against Abella before the Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor’s Office, which dismissed them as it had no jurisdiction.

Abella sent a statement to media, saying he will refrain from issuing any statements because he has not yet received a copy of the complaint filed at the Pasay City Prosecutors' Office.

"I am honestly still in quandary as to the entirety of the allegations contained in said complaint. I can only judiciously respond to your queries after I shall be able to look through the complaint, and fully grasp the charges against me. I can only hope for your understanding on this predicament," said Abella.

Abella called on the public to spare his family from the controversy, saying he will address the matter in the proper time and forum.