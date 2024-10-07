Ex-Customs chief, current mayors among filers on 7th day of COC filing

A FORMER Customs chief and two incumbent officials filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) for various elective positions at different Commission on Elections (Comelec) offices on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024.

Yogi Filemon Ruiz, former chief of the Bureau of Customs (BOC), filed his COC for mayor in Cebu City, promising a fresh kind of leadership if he is elected in the 2025 midterm elections.

Ruiz filed his COC alongside a partial slate of council candidates. For the South District, his team includes Arlene Sanoh-Salahuddin, Emmanuel Maranga, Renil Oliva, Omar Kintanar, and Bonel Balingit. The North District candidates are Clarissa Otadoy and Niceforo Iroy.

All candidates are running under the Partido Cebuano banner, aligned with Kilusang Bagong Lipunan.

Ruiz, in an interview with reporters, mentioned progressive cities like Manila, Pasig, and Baguio that have thrived under new mayors, and criticized political dynasties.

“The same name. The same set of politicians. Usa ray kausaban: magbag-o silag color pero mao ra nawong (only one changes: their color, but not the faces),” he said.

The Muslim community, represented by 23,000-member Cebu Muslim Brotherhood president Palawan Mai, supported Ruiz, citing his promises for livelihood programs and improved peace and order.

Mai said 90 percent of the group supports Ruiz’s candidacy.

Ruiz also served as director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas for a year before being transferred to BOC in 2017.

Seeking fresh terms

Meanwhile, two incumbent officials in two southern Cebu local governments are seeking new terms.

In Carcar City, Mario Patricio “Patrick” Barcenas filed his COC, seeking a second consecutive term as mayor. The mayoral race in the southern Cebu local government will be facing off against Mercedita “Mercy” Apura, who served as mayor from 2019 to 2022.

Barcenas defeated Apura’s husband, Nicepuro, in the 2022 general elections, to win his first term as mayor.

Raul Gabijan, a 72-year-old retired marine engineer, has joined the mayoral aspirants after filing his Certificate of Candidacy over the weekend.

In Argao, Allan Sesaldo filed his COC, seeking his third consecutive and last term as mayor in the southern Cebu town.

Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III accompanied Sesaldo and his running mate, incumbent Vice Mayor Orvi Ortega, and their full slate of council candidates.

In Consolacion, northern Cebu, former municipal councilor Blessilda Villo filed her Certificate of Candidacy (COC) for mayor, accompanied by her full slate, who also submitted their COCs at the local Comelec office.

Ian Rose Bihag is Villo’s running mate for vice mayor. The slate also includes councilor candidates Analee Gungob, Ava Sanchez, Nilo Ferraren, Diosdada Gielczyk, Restituto “Jun” Congson Jr., EB Singuran, Edmundo “Mushi” Maxilom, and Julian Cuyos.

Congressional race

Mining executive Joselito “Lito” Navarro has filed his COC at the Comelec provincial office in Cebu City to run for congressman in Cebu’s 7th district. He will be competing for the seat currently held by Rep. Peter Calderon of One Cebu Party, who has not yet filed his COC. Reports suggest that Calderon’s wife may run in his place.

The district consists of eight southwestern municipalities of Cebu province: Alcantara, Alegria, Badian, Dumanjug, Ginatilan, Malabuyoc, Moalboal and Ronda.

Navarro told reporters that his political bid is challenging, saying that many barangay captains in the district are not aligned with him; however, he says he is working hard to gain support by offering assistance to communities.

“The people are very poor. There is no good healthcare system. There is no good infrastructure; the economy has not been able to turn around because there are too few companies invest there,” Navarro said in Cebuano.

Running under President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Federal Party of the Philippines, Navarro promises to maintain a visible presence among constituents if elected. He plans to establish satellite offices in every municipality to improve accessibility to constituents, noting that many residents currently cannot identify their local officials.

Navarro has also expressed his support for Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia of the One Cebu Party. / JPS, CAV, CDF, AYB, TPT