Ex-delivery driver turns motorcycle into a viral mobile sisig kitchen

His journey hasn’t been easy. Junel started selling sisig at a nearby salon in the same Fuente area until he was asked to leave by a fast-food chain. He has now moved to Rajah Park Hotel, setting up near a pizza place. Locals and even tourists wait patiently to get a taste, while vloggers stop by to capture the scene.

“I do this for my family,” he said. “I have three kids. Everything I do, every effort I make, is for them.”

Social media has amplified his efforts. Vlogger and friend Jake S. Duarte documented Junel’s journey through his Facebook channel, “saz tv.” “I just wanted to give him a chance to be seen, to maybe trend like other local heroes. If Manila has its Diwata Pares, Cebu now has Junel’s sisig,” Jake told SunStar Lifestyle. The coverage brought more customers and helped Junel see the rewards of his hard work firsthand.

Now, even foreigners are curious about the long lines, waiting patiently for a taste of his famous sisig.

“Because of him, people now know I’m selling here,” Junel said. “I offer him payment, but he’s very kind and refuses. I’m truly grateful to my fellow drivers.” Before he had a rented space, friends from the community would secure a spot for him so he could set up immediately upon arrival.

Every evening except Saturdays, around 6:30 p.m., Junel begins his two-hour trek, carrying 30 kilograms of carefully packed ingredients. By the end of the night, the load is gone, but the satisfaction remains — both for him and the people he feeds.

“For this Christmas, I don’t wish for much,” Junel reflected. “I just want a stable business, a proper place where my customers can dine comfortably. That’s enough for me.”

With the warm support of Cebuanos, Junel is now able to help neighbors who need extra income; some join him in grilling and selling, while others assist with packaging.

Junel’s story is about a community that uplifts one another. The heavy load he carries on his motorcycle isn’t just his, but also the dreams and support of the family, friends, and neighbors who walk this journey with him.