Ex-Dipolog Mayor urges allowing taxis to queue inside port gates

AFTER two years of a “sad situation” experienced by passengers from other parts of the country to Cebu seaports, a former Dipolog City mayor has requested the Cebu Port Authority (CPA) to allow taxi cabs to queue inside the Cebu port area to give advantage to commuters.

Edelburgo Cheng, former Dipolog City mayor, in his letter to CPA, which was forwarded to the City Council on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, said that in his observation, passengers arriving in Cebu seaports have to go outside the port area to get taxi cabs which he considers “very taxing” and disadvantageous to arriving passengers.

In response, Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, during the council’s regular session on Wednesday, requested the CPA to respond to the request.

Cheng said there were times when taxi cab drivers get picky in accommodating passengers “and, of course, with additional amount aside from what is reflected in the taxi meter.”

He said two years ago, disembarking passengers in seaports of Cebu were accommodated orderly to the waiting taxi cabs inside the port area.

As the disembarking passengers waited, Cheng said that courteous CPA security personnel would even allow persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and pregnant women to board ahead of the other passengers.

“It is worthy to note that allowing taxi cabs inside our airports and even supermarkets to accommodate passengers which are now in place and found out to be orderly, may also be purposely considered to the disembarking passengers at the Port of Cebu City, to the satisfaction of all concerned,” reads a portion of Cheng’s letter.

Cheng added that his request is in line with the slogans of the Department of Tourism, which says “Love Philippines,” and of the national government’s “Bagong Pilipinas.” / JPS